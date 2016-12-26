Tug-of-war over plot in Jeevan Bima Nagar

The nearly 8,000 square feet plot, near LIC Colony, had seen partial development of a walkway and a lawn in November. | Photo Credit: G_P_Sampath Kumar

Bengaluru: An empty plot in Jeevan Bima Nagar has become a bone of contention between residents and the councillor.

The nearly 8,000 square feet plot, a rare commodity in the city now, had seen partial development of a park with a walkway and lawn in November, but residents were incensed by the appearance of goal posts for a small football ground, which is the brainchild of the local councillor Shilpa Abhilasha.

Residents had other plans.

Balaji Vaidyanathan, member, LIC Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said, "We had planned for a children's play area, open gym and a gazebo in that area. But a few weeks ago, the councillor announced her intention to convert the area into a playground. Soon, makeshift goal posts were put up."

He pointed out that the plot is too small to be used as a playground.

Residents had fought a court battle since 2004 for the open space. "Part of the land was awarded to a private organisation, but we managed to ensure that the remaining portion remains a green area," Mr. Balaji said.

S.K. Santhanam, a retired banker, said, "The councillor is forcefully converting it into a playground. Residents want a park and play area. We are planning to file a case against the BDA for not converting the space into a park, as specified under the Comprehensive Development Plan of 2005."

Shilpa Abhilasha justified her move saying that the ward has 12 parks but no playground. "We don't have any playground for small children. The residents can put up play equipment in the existing parks. This space could be used for sports like cricket and football," she said.

The principal of a private school close to the plot said that while parks limit the kind of play activities possible, a playground gives children the space to choose from a variety of games.