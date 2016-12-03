Trees on Kanakapura Road have already been cut

More than 30 trees on this stretch have been cut in the past month. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Tree officer used ‘discretionary powers’ to allow felling of 45 trees between Yelachenahalli and Thalaghattapura

Bengaluru: Buckling under ‘intense pressure’ by BMRCL and the State government, the BBMP has allowed contractors to cut 45 trees on Kanakapura Road.

Initially, nearly 190 trees were to be felled on the road for extending the Metro line by 6.52km from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura. After public objection, a 12-member tree committee had been formed to look into a matter, but even after a year, a decision is yet to be made.

However, BBMP forest cell officials said, pressure mounted to grant permission as the delay saw the highly-anticipated metro project nearly stalling. Without the knowledge of the tree committee, the tree officer used ‘discretionary powers’ to allow the felling of 45 trees between Yelachenahalli and Thalaghattapura. More than 30 trees on this stretch have been cut in the past month.

“We have sent strong protest letters over this decision. The BBMP cannot blame us for the delay. Our recommendations on geo-tagging, rectifying erroneous data or proper afforestation have not been implemented. The committee is not being taken seriously. There is no sincerity from the BBMP,” said T.V. Ramachandra, researcher, Indian Institute of Science and member of the tree committee.

Another member D.T. Devare said despite repeated requests from members, BBMP had not called a meeting since July.

BBMP Forest Cell officials said as compensatory afforestation involving planting of 8,000 trees had commenced last week, an inspection meeting of the committee would be scheduled within a fortnight.

National Military Memorial to lose 17 trees

With a ‘successful’ auction of trees that ‘posed a danger’ to the models at the National Military Memorial, 17 trees will be cut in the coming days. BBMP Forest Cell officials said the highest bid, which was determined on Saturday, for 17.5 tonnes of wood expected from these trees was Rs. 1.3 lakh.

As reported by The Hindu last week, BBMP sanctioned a request from the NMM Trust to cut full-grown, mature trees — 13 Eucalyptus and the rest of various species — which had the ‘possibility’ of falling on ‘expensive’ models kept in the park.

On the chopping block

Metro Phase II extension from Byappanahalli to Whitefield

Length: 15.5 km

Trees to be cut: 89

ITPL and Satya Sai Hospital Metro station: 30 trees

Visveshwaraiah Industrial Area and Kundalahalli Metro Stations: 40 trees

Doddannekundi Metro station: 19 trees

Species: Rain tree, Banyan, Eucalyptus, Acacia, Jakaranda, Mahagony, Olive, Tabebuia, among others

Auction on December 8, 15

Other routes

Mysuru Road to Kengeri: 6.45km

Trees to be cut: 123

Puttenahalli to Anjanapura (Kanakapura Road): 6.52km

Trees to be cut: 190