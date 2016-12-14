Transport Department takes 21 BMTC buses off the road

more-in

Bengaluru: The Transport Department has barred the use of 21 buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) after they were found to have violated norms while ferrying students to a private school in Ullal last week.

On December 7, Regional Transport Office officials stopped 21 buses that had been contracted to pick up and drop students of Vidyaniketan Public School at Malathalli in Ullal. Officials said the buses did not have proper window grills, no CCTV cameras, a few broken panes, no fire extinguisher or functional first aid kit, while a few vehicles were in a dilapidated condition.

On Wednesday, RTO officials cancelled the fitness certificate of these vehicles under Section 56 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The permits and registration of the vehicles will be suspended, which means they cannot ply.

BMTC buses remain popular among schools as they are a cheaper option as compared to having a fleet of their own. Between the morning and evening shifts, when these buses ferry children, BMTC uses these buses on their commuter routes. This is the reason, say officials, for not complying with many of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, including painting ‘School Bus’ across the chassis.