Transgender rights conference discusses marginality and exclusion

Bengaluru: The first day of TransForm 2016: A National Conference on Transgender Rights and Law — hosted by the Centre for Law and Policy Research on Wednesday — saw experts from all over the country address the issue of marginality and exclusion.

The two-day conference (December 14-15) addresses topics related to transgender rights and the law through a series of panel discussions.

Among other things, participants analysed the NALSA judgment that grants legal status to the third gender, but not equality. The panel questioned why transgenders are referred to as a ‘third gender’ while there is no clear definition of ‘male’ and ‘female’ in the laws.

Speakers included Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, co-founder of Telangana Transgender Samithi; and Vikramaditya Sahai, faculty of Gender Studies at School of Human Studies.

Another panel tackled criminalisation of the transgender identity. Participants debated the pros and cons of various laws related to assure rights and protection to the transgender community.