Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India, is organising a training in candle making from December 13 to 17. The centre will guide trainees on how to get financial assistance with subsidy under PMEGP scheme of KVIC to start their own unit after completing the training. It will be held at the Centre near Food Corporation of India Godown, Vijinapura, Doorvaninagar. Candidates between 16 and 45 years are eligible to apply. Call 9967670431 or 080-25650285.

