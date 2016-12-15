Traffic held up on ORR as two lorries topple

Karnataka: Bengaluru: 15/12/2016: Lowrry toppled during the accident at Laggere Ring Road Near Kempegowda Layout (e mail handout) (e mail handout by Chinya)

Traffic was affected between 6.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the Outer Ring Road on Thursday morning after two lorries toppled while speeding.

“No one was injured in the accident. We tried to clear the road in an hour. However, there were some hold-ups as it is a busy stretch. By 9 a.m., vehicle movement was normal,” a police officer said.

An officer attached to Peenya traffic police station said the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry was heading towards RMC yard with onions. The other was an empty lorry with Karnataka registration, heading in the same direction.

Both vehicles were speeding. “The empty lorry applied sudden brakes causing the other lory to collide with it, toppling both,” the police officer said.

The Tamil Nadu lorry driver has been identified as Sakthikumar. “No complaint was lodged, hence, no case has been registered,” the officer said.