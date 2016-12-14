Traffic diversion

more-in

The city traffic police announced traffic diversions on Wednesday in and around Devanahalli on account of a religious function in which around 6,000 vehicles and four lakh people are estimated to participate.

Vehicles coming from Doddaballapura towards Hoskote and Hosur should travel via Vijayapura road. Vehicles from Hosur and Hoskote travelling towards Chikkaballapura and NH-7 should take a right turn near Airlines Dhaba and travel via Balepura and Channarayapattana.

Cabs and taxis from Whitefield, K.R. Puram and travelling to the Kempegowda International Airport should take a left turn at Airlines Dhaba, a right turn at Agalkote Cross, left turn at Bychapura and right turn at Anneshwara to reach Yarpanahalli, Bhuvanahalli and the NH-7 road to airport.

Vehicles from Chikkaballapura travelling towards Bengaluru city must use the Devanahalli bypass. All buses from the city will halt at a newly built temporary bus stop while buses from Doddaballapura towards Kolar will stop at a newly built temporary stop at Doddaballapura cross.

Buses coming from Hosakote to Devanahalli will stop at a newly built stop at Elite Rose Layout, Sulibele road, Devanahalli.