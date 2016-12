more-in

A three-year-old girl studying in a private school was allegedly molested in K.G. Halli on Monday evening.

According to an officer with the K.G.Halli police station, the girl was feeling uneasy and upon enquiry, the parents came to know about the incident. A complaint was lodged with the K.G. Halli police. “We are investigating. The complaint was lodged last night,” said the officer.