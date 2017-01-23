Thrashed youth booked under POCSO

more-in

The police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against Abhishek, who was recently stripped and thrashed, for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 9 girl in Tumakuru district.

The Gubbi police filed the case after the victim registered her complaint on Sunday night. She claimed that Abhishek (19), had been sexually harassing her for a year. The complaint states that the girl’s father, Kaadu Prakash, had warned him a number of times and resorted to violence when the harassment continued.

On January 17, Abhishek had abused the girl again when she was on her way to school. He had held her hand, threatened her and tried to stab her. The victim’s mother alleges that the harassment had driven the girl into depression. Following this, the girl’s father and his relatives and friends thrashed Abhishek.