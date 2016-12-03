Third fire incident involving the same manufacturer

The bus caught fire on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Channapatna on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B_Mahadeva from Mandya distict;B_Mahadeva from Mandya distict - B_MAHADEVA (No byline pls, freelance

more-in

Bus did not have a fire extinguisher; driver sought help from passers-by and other motorists to evacuate children

Bengaluru: Police and fire officials believe that an electrical short circuit in the engine was responsible for the fire that gutted a BMTC bus carrying 52 BEL School students on a day-trip to Srirangapatna and Mysuru. There was no fire extinguisher on the bus, but the children and the teachers accompanying them were evacuated safely.

“The smoke emanated from the bonnet. Our technical and mechanical experts will examine the vehicle, thermo chargers, fuel lines, diesel lines, alternators and other parts to ascertain the cause of the fire,” a fire officer told The Hindu.

BMTC officials who will also be investigating the accident said that timely evacuation averted a tragedy. “Our staff has displayed great alertness in such incidents. They immediately ask passengers to de-board and inform the fire and emergency services,” said Ekroop Caur, Managing Director, BMTC.

Bus driver Sudarshan, who enlisted the help of teachers, villagers and motorists to see the children to safety, had joined the BMTC in 2008.

‘Third incident this year involving the same manufacturer’

The bus was around five years old and had logged about 3.2 lakh kilometres. “It was not an old bus,” said BMTC officials.

This is cause for worry, they said. Earlier this year, two MIDI buses, also supplied by the same manufacturer, caught fire because of a short circuit. Thankfully, no passenger was injured in any of the incidents.

With all three buses being recent purchases, the BMTC has asked the manufacturer — Ashok Leyland — to conduct an inquiry into the matter. “It is a cause of deep concern for us. The company is already investigating the previous two instances of their buses catching fire. We have asked them to investigate Saturday's incident as well. This was the first big bus to catch fire and it was completely gutted,” said Ekroop Caur, Managing Director, BMTC.

She added that the reason for the fire could not be the age of the bus. “There is a committee which is looking into such incidents and we will ascertain what action can be taken to prevent a recurrence.”

A public relations officer representing Ashok Leyland said that the company did not have a comment at the moment.

Similar incidents

Nov 25, 2015: Driver notices flames, stops bus and tells 30 passengers and conductor to get down. Bus was heading towards ITPL

Jan 19, 2016: Driver notices smoke from engine when bus was parked in Kempegowda Bus Stand. 20 passengers safe

Aug 17, 2016: Driver notices fire emanating from engine of bus heading to Doddabasti from KBS. 25 passengers and driver tried to douse fire. Fire services took one hour to douse the fire with four tenders.

Aug 26, 2016: Driver N. Nagesh notices smoke from engine and stops the vehicle near Burugunte village on Attibele-Sarjapura road. Tells 45 passengers to alight