Bengaluru

Their vision for the city

more-in

Other Slideshows

Their vision for the city
‘Makkala Habba’ at Cubbon Park
Long lines outside banks, post offices
Workers working at Kempegowda underground station on Namma Metro Green line by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Three Green Line metro stations to be ready by December
Secrets from a scarecrow
The 61th Karnataka Rajyotsava being celebrated at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on November 01. Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Celebrating the formation of Karnataka
Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Bangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.