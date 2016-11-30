Terror suspects produced before NIA special court

more-in

The five terror suspects, who were suspected to be involved in blasts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, were brought before the National Investigative Agency special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The five people arrested have been remanded in police custody until December 9, during which time the police will interrogate them.

As Dawood, who was arrested in Chennai, said he was suffering from cold and fever, judge Muralidhar Pai asked officials to get him medical attention.

One accused Ayub said in the court that he wanted to tell the truth about the case, to which the judge asked him to give his statement before the investigative agency.