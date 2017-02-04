Techie’s murder: IT and ITeS staff demand better security

more-in

Five days after the murder of Infosys employee Rasila Raju on the Pune campus, IT and ITeS employees in Bengaluru came together for a condolence meet at Electronics City toll gate. Organised by IT and ITeS Employees’ Centre (ITEC), a platform for and of people working in the IT/ITeS industry to ensure welfare of the employees, the meet also raised demands for safety of employees at the workplace, especially women.

With a black ribbon tied across their mouths, more than 100 employee took part in the rally, which started from the toll gate and went around Electronics City. They also carried placards demanding more safety measures at the workplace.

“A workplace should offer a safe environment. But, it is not so. Women, especially, are the most vulnerable. There are weekend shifts, nightshifts, long working hours, and late-night travelling, which compromises their safety. In recent times, women employees have become frequent victims of assaults and other violence at the workplaces due to lack of security,” said an employee.

While stating that IT and ITeS companies not ask employees to work alone in office at any point of time, the ITEC also demanded remote working facilities such as ‘work from home’ to be extended whenever possible, especially during nights and weekends. It also demanded that emergency alarm be installed in office rooms and thorough verification be conducted before deputing support staff.

“Some attempts were made by security personnel of companies to stop the rally. But, we successfully completed it. IT companies must implement strong foolproof security arrangements immediately, without any compromises,” said Josy James, an ITeS employee and joint secretary of ITEC. The rally ended with a candlelight vigil for Rasila.