Take back 20 lakebeds from NICE project, panel tells govt.

A House committee report of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which studied the execution of the Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP), has recommended the government take back 422.35 acres spread over 20 lakebeds that have been included in the acquisition process, in Bengaluru Urban district.

It said that out of 422.35 acres, 213.06 acres of lakebed had been handed over to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), a promoter of BMICP. Out of 20 lakes, 12 lakes had been handed over to NICE, it said.

The 11-member committee in its report said acquisition of lakes was contrary to the High Court of Karnataka’s 1995 judgment. In a public interest litigation, the court had ruled against distribution or granting of lake land.

The panel noted that the National Green Tribunal too had prohibited handing over lake/tank lands for projects.

During a visit to villages by the House committee, residents told members that some areas of Chikkathogur, Doddathogur, Konappa Agrahara, Beratena Agrahara, Govindasetty Palya, and Thotada Guddada Palya had been unnecessarily included in the acquisition process for two road alignments. Following the residents’ demand, the committee recommended to the government to drop unnecessary lands from the acquisition process. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra, who headed the House committee, said the government would take action after studying the report by PWD, Urban Development and Industry departments.

NICE clarification

NICE, in a release, clarified that it had not violated any laws or terms and conditions of the Framework of Agreement and “we intend to implement the project as per the directions of the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court”.

NICE said: “The alleged report has proceeded to give recommendations, which are contrary to the findings given by the Supreme Court, which ruled that the project in its entirety is in public interest and that no wrong doing was attributed to the project company and its promoters.”