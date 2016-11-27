Symposium on demonetisation organised

The symposium on ‘Demonetisation strategy’, organised by the Postgraduate Department of Economics, Centre for Management Studies, Jain University, Bengaluru, saw discussions on the cascading effects of the move. The debate also threw light upon its possible benefits.

Stating that some kind of incentive for taxpayers needs to be introduced, Dr. Charan Singh, professor, IIMB, said, “For those who do not pay taxes, exemplary punishment must be given.”

Panellist V. Sridhar, Senior Deputy Editor, Frontline, said black money, which is laundered through multiple accounts, goes abroad and returns to India under the guise of foreign investment, and that is the greater danger.

The panellists also underscored the importance of introducing more transparency into the system. “E-passbooks will be introduced in banking transactions shortly, where all properties will be attached, thereby bringing in more transparency,” said Chenraj Roychand, president, Jain University Trust. Though business may have been hit in the short term, the long-term benefits of the move were immense, he said.

Dr. Mathew of Christ University, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Professor Emeritus, NLSU, Dr. Vivek Moorthy, professor, IIMB, and Dr. Salma Begum, professor, Bangalore University, also participated in the symposium.