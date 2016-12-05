Surprise inspection at maternity hospital, show-cause notice to 2 health officers

more-in

: BBMP Mayor G. Padmavathi paid a surprise visit to Dasappa Maternity Hospital near Town Hall in the city and issued show-cause notice to three health officers for not visiting their zones.

Several government offices are situated on the premises of the hospital and the Mayor observed that the building was not kept in a hygienic manner. "The offices and hospital premises are not clean, even though it is a 24/7 referral hospital." said Ms. Padmavathi.

The Mayor also noted that information on government schemes such as Madilu scheme for postnatal care for mother and child and Jyothi Sanjeevani Scheme for government employees was not publicised in the hospital. "Dasappa Maternity Hospital is a 24/7 referral hospital but is run for just six hours," she said.

Acknowledging that there was a need to publicise this information, Health Officer (Clinical Health, West) Nirmala Buggi said, "we will take steps to put banners on various schemes as well as distribute pamphlets to pregnant mothers on Madilu scheme."