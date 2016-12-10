Suresh Kumar opts out of House committee on encroachment of lakes

more-in

Fissures are appearing in the legislature committee which is looking into encroachment of lakes in and around Bengaluru, with its prominent member Bharatiya Janata Party leader S. Suresh Kumar opting out of the committee.

Mr. Kumar has publicly expressed displeasure over K.B. Koliwad continuing to keep the post of the chairman of the committee even after his elevation as the Speaker. “It will be embarrassing for me to continue as the member of the committee,” Mr. Kumar, former Law Minister, has said.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the copies of which were released to the press here, Mr. Kumar has sternly told him that it was not morally correct to keep the post of the chairman of the House committee even after being elevated as the Speaker.

Pointing out that as per rules of procedures, the House committee has to submit its report to the Speaker for approval, Mr. Kumar expressed concern that presently the Assembly was witnessing a strange situation with respect to the House committee on lakes as its chairman also happens to be the Speaker.

“We may face a situation wherein you may have to hand over the report from your right hand to the left hand,” Mr. Kumar remarked sarcastically.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in submitting its report by the House committee. “The committee is yet to submit its report to the government though it was formed about two years and three months ago. The Assembly is left with a term of only one year and five months. Will the government get adequate time to act upon the committee’s recommendations if the report is delayed?” he wondered.

Without elaborating, he also alleged that there were “rumours” being heard about the functioning of the committee.