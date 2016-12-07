Suicide turns out to be a murder, woman arrested

more-in

After the mysterious death of a 27-year-old tea vendor at a lodge in November this year, the Cottonpet police have cracked the case and arrested a 21-year-old paramedic student, who sedated her lover and set him on fire to make it look like a suicide.

The accused, identified as Shruthi, confessed to the police that the deceased, Manzoor, had impregnated her and later refused to marry her, which led her to plot the murder.

A native of Mysuru and resident of a PG in Jalahalli, Shruthi was studying paramedic course in a private college in Jalahalli. She was in a relationship with Manzoor, a native of Kerala who had a tea stall at the City Railway station.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 28 at the Sri Krishna lodge near Shanthala circle. The duo had taken a room on rent and at around 11.30 a.m. Shruthi allegedly set fire to the room and came out of the lodge in a state of panic. She had also consumed sleeping pills. Police rushed her to the hospital. She initially told police that both of them had attempted suicide. But, three days later Shruthi spilled the beans during interrogation.

The police said, “Shruthi and Manzoor were in love relationship. Six-months-ago she became pregnant and asked Manzoor to marry her. However, Manzoor refused and asked her to get an abortion. This put a strain on their relationship. To take revenge, Shruthi booked a room in the lodge and took Manzoor there. She mixed sleeping pills with juice and once Manzoor was in unconscious state, she set him on fire. Later, she ran out of the room and cooked up the suicide story.”

"Shruthi was student of a private paramedical college and was working in a private pathological laboratory near Lalbagh. She confessed that she killed her boyfriend as he was not willing to marry her," the police added.

Cottonpet police have registered a case and Shruthi has been handed over to judicial custody.