Students allege mismanagement at CAT centres

Several candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday took to social networking platforms to allege mismanagement at the test centres. Students claimed that there was no proper checking and mobile phones were allowed in some centres in the country.

Shahzar Khan, who trained several students for CAT, alleged that about half an hour after the second session began, candidates began posting the questions on social networking sites. “This means the students had access to a phone and may have sent [the questions] to people who would help them. This is unfair and there is a need for authorities to take note of this,” he said. Students also said that the ‘leak’ after the test started may have benefited a few test-takers and that there was mismanagement at many centres.

The Office of the Convener, CAT 2016, in a statement, denied any question of paper leak and said that there was just one incident of malpractice. “There was one incident of malpractice, where a candidate was found to have violated the exam instructions. The incident was promptly detected and is being dealt with. It needs to be categorically stated that no one’s rightful expectation of doing well in the examination has been harmed; and that no candidate has been put to any disadvantage because of this particular incident. We wish to reiterate that the integrity of the test has not been compromised in any manner,” the statement said.