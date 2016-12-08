Student held on charge of killing lover in revenge

more-in

The mysterious death of a 27-year-old tea vendor on November 28 had the police wondering whether it was suicide or murder. The youth had been found with severe burn wounds, and he died in hospital before giving a statement. Nearly 10 days later on Wednesday, the Cottonpet police arrested a 21-year-old paramedic student, whom he was dating, for the crime.

They say she sedated her boyfriend and set him on fire to make it look like suicide. When questioned, the girlfriend, Shruthi, admitted to the police that she planned the murder after the victim, Manzoor, refused to marry her after she became pregnant.

Originally from Mysuru, Shruthi was living in the city while doing a paramedic course at a private college in Jalahalli. She also worked in a private pathological laboratory near Lalbagh.

It was during this period that she met Manzoor; he hailed from Kerala and ran a tea stall at the City Railway station. Once she decided on a mode of revenge, Shruthi invited Manzoor to a private lodge at Majestic. “Around 11.30 a.m., the accused set fire to the room they were both in, and she ran out of the lodge in a state of panic,” said a police officer.

She told the police that both she and her boyfriend had consumed sleeping pills in an attempt to commit suicide.

Cottonpet police have registered a case and Shruthi has been remanded in judicial custody.