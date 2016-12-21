Steel flyover: NGT refuses to vacate interim stay

more-in

The state of affairs will remain as it is on the corridor proposed for the steel flyover after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai on Tuesday refused to vacate the interim injunction on the project till January 18.

Bangalore Development Authority filed a miscellaneous application with the tribunal seeking the stay be removed. The Bench comprising Justice M.S. Nambiar and expert member P.S. Rao sought to know why the BDA was in such a hurry to get the stay vacated.

The counsel for the BDA said the agency was unable to carry out even preliminary works such as soil testing, taking measurements, and other basic activity because of the order granting stay. The Bench told the BDA that they had not ordered a stay on such activity even in the interim order.

The court was hearing a petition by the Citizen Action Forum (CAF) against the over Rs. 1,800-crore steel flyover project connecting Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal.

The stay on the project has been enforced since October 28, and has since seen three hearings which has seen the stay extended. The petitions contend that the BDA had gone ahead without obtaining necessary environmental clearances and conducting mandatory public consultations. Over 818 trees are to be felled for the project, while 55,000 tonnes of steel is expected to be used. Meanwhile, the BDA has maintained that this was a highway expansion project (NH 7, Ballari Road) and exempt from the mandatory environment clearance.

In a formal statement, Citizens for Bengaluru, which is spearheading the protests and campaign against the project, said the hearing “reaffirmed” the people’s stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, the group continued to demand the cancellation of the project “considering the overwhelming public opposition to the it”.