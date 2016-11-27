Steel flyover: For every tree cut, three more will be planted, says minister George

more-in

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George, speaking at a function to inaugurate civil works held at Kottigepalya in the city on Sunday, said that the steel flyover project would be implemented with as little harm to the environment as possible.

"For every tree cut for the project, three times the number will be planted in vacant lots in the city," said the Minister.

He inaugurated various civil works and road asphalting work at Kottiegerepalya, Chalukyanagar, Markandeyanagar, and Chowdeshwarinagar areas, and promised that the work taken up would be completed in two years.

DK Suresh, MP, said that development works started in this constituency would be completed in six months.