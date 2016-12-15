Bengaluru

Startup event on December 17

Alumni Association of IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur Bangalore Chapter, in collaboration with Alumni Associations of other IITs, will be organising the 6th edition of Startup Master Class (SMC) on December 17 at Marriott hotel, Whitefield from 9 a.m.

It will include workshops, panel discussions and meetings of entrepreneurs with mentors and angel investors. The IIT Alumni Associations would also conduct a selection process for 200 incubatees, who would get full supports from the government of Karnataka.

The keynote address will be delivered by Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Chief Secretary, Karnataka. Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog, Government of India will speak on StartupIndia.

