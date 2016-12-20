Sriramulu’s gunman detained by CID

more-in

The Karnataka CID has detained the gunman of BJP MP Sriramulu in connection with the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, who worked as the driver of Special Land Acquisition Officer L. Bhima Nayak.

The gunman, Chennabasappa Hosamane, hailing from Ballari, was detained for interrogation after the CID found that Nayak had made calls to him. “We have got some leads in the case, but we cannot reveal anything as of now,” said a police officer.

CID officials have prepared a list of persons who can give more information on Nayak’s financial and property details, and will also question his personal staff in office.