Slain officer cremated with full military honours

more-in

The cremation of Major Akshay Girish Kumar on Thursday witnessed huge crowds who came to pay their last respects to the martyr of the Nagrota terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Hundreds of visitors chanted slogans as the body was taken to the crematorium by the family around 5 p.m. Once the bugle sounded, a pall of silence descended on those gathered as the Army bid farewell to one of their own with full military honours. Many ex-servicemen were present in support of the grieving family. “It is always sad to see a young soldier killed in action. We wanted to be here to show the family that they are not alone in this moment,” said an ex-serviceman, who did not want to be named.

The mortal remains of Major Kumar reached the Yelahanka Air Force Station in an Indian Air Force aircraft from Delhi at 11.30 a.m. Those who came to pay their respects included Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra, Bengaluru Mayor G. Padmavathi, Major General K.S. Nijjar, General Officer Commanding, K&K Sub Area, Commissioner of Police N.S. Megharikh, and many serving and retired officers. The body was then taken to his parent’s home in Sadahalli where family and friends as well as a large contingent of ex-servicemen visited.

Mr. Jayachandra announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 25 lakh for the next of kin.

Teachers remember braveheart 3485

Rich tributes were paid to Major Akshay Girish Kumar by the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) Bengaluru fraternity on Thursday. Major Akshay was an alumni, having joined the school in 1998 and completed his class 12 in 2003. His cadet number was 3485.

Faculty member S. Gayathri, who taught young Akshay, remembered him as a very active student. He was a keen listener, occupying the first bench in his class. He stood out with his positive attitude and smiling face. He was excellent in communication and painting skills. He made his mark being one of the best cadets in turnout and bearing,” Ms. Gayathri said. Akshay was in Tagore House as a boarder.

She remembered him being passionately involved in games, sports and cultural activities. “This well-behaved and highly disciplined child nurtured a dream to join the services as an officer. He successfully joined the 111 course of the National Defence Academy, soon after he passed class 12. Incidentally, he was the third-generation officer in his family,” Ms. Gayathri said, adding that the thoughts and prayers of the entire RMS fraternity are with the family of the martyr.

Chemistry teacher Indira Gupta said, “I remember him as a quiet and smart boy, who had a good sense of humour. His eyes would crinkle when he gave a mischievous smile.” He was fond of cars and used to make drawings of different types of cars. He was passionate and determined to join the defence forces, Ms. Gupta added.