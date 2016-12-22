Singing in the spirit of Christmas

The Bangalore Children’s Chorus founded by Maya Mascaranhas has 75 children who have been regularly performing. | Photo Credit: TH

With Christmas just around the corner, choral groups across the city are practising to get the perfect pitch for the festive season. Over the last six weeks, there have been at least 200 choral performances in Bengaluru, and this will continue till the year-end.

This is not surprising given the city’s long-standing relationship with choral groups. Apart from schools and colleges that nurture choirs, there are a number of well-known professional groups that perform regularly in the city.

Vikram Sunderlal, whose mother, Aruna, founded Bangalore School of Music in the 1980s, recalled how the school collaborated with the Royal College of Music in Sweden nearly two decades ago to help develop choirs and orchestras.

“My mother, who passed away this year, was a professionally trained mezzo-soprano, and founded the school at a time when Western classical music was considered way ‘too English’ by the then conservative audience,” he said.

Today, a group of nearly 30 teachers at the school train over 500 young students. They have a senior choir with 40 students and a children’s choir with 50 members. The music, while steeped in Western classical traditions, is secular.

Another popular choir is the one led by orthopaedic surgeon and musician Thomas Chandy. “Choirs can be therapeutic and invigorating. It’s also about team building,” said Dr. Chandy. With 400 instruments in his collection, the trained guitarist, saxophonist and pianist first sang in a church choir as a seven year old. “After finishing my studies in the U.S., I joined Bangalore School of Music and started the Cecilian Choir,” he said.

Swedish-born musician Jonas Olsson said a professional choir requires plenty of training and knowledge of music.

The composed pieces in choir has a unique grammar, said Mr. Olsson who settled down in Bengaluru 10 years ago. A year ago, he started ‘The Bangalore Men’, a group of 16 trained vocalists. “All-male choir was part of the oldest church music in the medieval times,” he said.

Neecia Majolly, a leading concert pianist, singer and conductor who steers the Majolly Music Trust, said, “Building choirs is a speciality segment where one has to form a group, read music and create arrangements. Bangalore lacks training facility for specialising as choir conductors.”

Young talent

Well-known choir director Maya Mascarenhas, founder of Bangalore Children’s Chorus that sang carols for the old and the sick on Wednesday, said there has been an exponential increase in the public appearance of musically talented children. “The city’s huge pool of young talent is limited to schools and they don’t get to perform at other venues,” said Ms. Mascarenhas, who believes that choirs need financial support to thrive. Her children’s chorus has 75 members and will be performing in Bengaluru and Mysuru this festive season.