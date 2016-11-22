Shortage of notes forces some to spend more

more-in

With shopkeepers reluctant to return change, shoppers are forced to spend up to Rs. 2,000

Bengaluru: The demonetisation of high value currency and the subsequent shortage of new notes has led to several people watching their spending and holding on to every valid bank note in their possession. But when it comes to offloading the now devalued Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, they are spending it as fast as possible before the December 30 deadline for exchange or deposit.

Several neighbourhood shops continue to accept the old notes with the caveat that no change would be returned. This also works in some hotels and small eateries. As a result, people are spending their stock of old currency instead of depositing them in banks.

“Earlier, we would only buy products which we needed for a week. But since the grocer in our neighbourhood will only accept the old notes if he does not have to return change, we have begun to buy additional stock. Our spending has gone up,” says Kaushik C.S., a resident of Old Airport Road.

For people who are used to netbanking or online purchase but prefer to pay cash at small shops, the forced move to online transactions has meant larger bills. “I now have to buy even groceries online but at higher prices when I could well have saved a lot by buying it from the vendor who visits my house daily,” says Aparajita, who stays in Whitefield.

The shortage of Rs. 100 notes and non-availability of the new Rs. 500 note is also forcing people to spend more. “If I offer a Rs. 2000 note to any shopkeeper, they will refuse to return change. I have to make purchases of over Rs. 1000 for them to even consider giving me change. This is not possible every time,” rued Rohit Tewari, a resident of Ulsoor.

Shopkeepers say that the situation will improve only once the new notes are easily available. “We cannot return change to people who show up with Rs. 2,000 notes. Once people get Rs. 500 notes, this situation will regularise,” says Jaffar Khan, a shopkeeper in Domlur.