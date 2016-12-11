Shamanur’s hospital, 45 others get demolition notice

more-in

The district administration has given S.S. Hospitals and 45 others in Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar time till December 16 to voluntarily vacate the properties.

After property owners approached the High Court, it had granted a four-week stay on the matter. But with the stay having lapsed, the Assistant Commissioner (Bengaluru South) sent all of them a demolition notice on December 7.

Of the 53.9-acre sprawl of Ideal Homes, 7.31 acres — where homes and layout infrastructure have come up — is land notified as a drain. Former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s SS Hospital has encroached upon 0.51 acres here.

According to the notice, the hospital has time till December 16 to hand over the property to the government and present themselves for an enquiry. “According to formal procedure, we have to give them an opportunity to object to the order or to give an explanation on why they cannot hand over the land,” said D.B. Natesh, the Assistant Commissioner.

In September, 46 persons had gone to the High Court questioning the eviction notice from the kharab land. The court had stayed evictions until the property ownership of the land was ascertained. The tahsildar had subsequently given a report stating the lands were B-kharab (desginated as land through which water flows during rains) and recommended eviction. Based on this, summary enquiry orders were passed by Mr. Natesh.

The order does not include other identified ‘encroachments’, including the home of Kannada actor Darshan as the case is still being heard by the High Court.