Severe fog delays flight movement in Bengaluru

Flight waiting to take off the runway at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), in Bengaluru, during morning hours. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

more-in

Several flights out of Bengaluru were delayed due to fog early on Thursday morning at the Kempegowda International Airport. Two flights also had to be diverted while at least 10 more arrivals were delayed as well.

Fog settled in at the airport around 5 a.m leading to the cancellation of flights to New Delhi and Lucknow. Most flights resumed after 8:45 a.m but the cascading effect led to delays down the line.

This is the second time in the past one week that fog has led to so many delays as the KIA website showed that atleast 40 flights to various locations like Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Indore were also delayed.

KIA sees heavy traffic in the mornings as there are upwards of 60 departures scheduled between 5 a.m and 8 a.m.

"I was stuck at the airport for more than two hours and I had an important meeting in Mumbai at 09:30 am. There were many people waiting to board," said Siddhartha R, a resident of Old Airport Road.