Seven jewellers in Bengaluru in the dock

Income Tax Department sleuths, who conducted a survey of seven prominent jewellers and bullion traders in the city, have now uncovered undisclosed income totalling Rs. 47.74 crore. The survey has revealed a host of irregularities and the modus operandi used by the jewellers and traders to convert demonetised currency into gold, in the black.

“The survey revealed a huge surge in sales in November (after demonetisation) in comparison with the same period over the previous years. All cash transactions were kept under Rs. 2 lakh, to avoid entry of PAN details of the customer. In these cases, huge cash deposits have been noticed after demonetisation,” I-T officials said.

Sources said that in most of these cases, the exchange of gold and bullion was happening in lieu of a commission and demonetised currency notes. I-T sleuths also discovered that the jewellers were using multiple ways to give an impression of legitimate transactions.

“Most of these transactions were routed through smaller jewellers for providing accommodation entry. The jewellers have also backdated several bills to pre-November 8 and even paid VAT for the same to make them seem as genuine transactions,” an I-T Department statement said, and added that probe was on to ascertain the veracity of RTGS payments received in their accounts. I-T sleuths also discovered that some of these jewellers had not only suppressed sales during the previous years but also had not filed the returns of income for the past several years.

Transporter caught while exchanging new notes

A transport businessman in Anekal was caught with Rs. 1.07 crore in Rs. 2,000 denomination that he was exchanging with demonetised notes for a commission. The exchange ring was busted by I-T Department sleuths who went to him posing as businessmen wanting to exchange old currency.

“I-T officials split into two groups and stationed themselves near the residence of the businessman in Anekal. When one of the members entered the house in the guise of a customer wanting to exchange old currency, and the businessman confirmed that he had new currency. The other team was soon alerted and the two teams barged into the house to recover Rs. 1.15 crore, of which Rs. 1.07 crore was in new currency,” a statement from the department said.

The case has been referred to other investigative agencies to probe the source of the new currency, sources said.