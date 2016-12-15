Service record of DGP missing for over a month

more-in

Bengaluru: The service record of Neelamani N. Raju, Director General of Police, which went missing over a month ago, is yet to be found. The missing record has gained prominence in the light of the impending retirement of DG&IGP Om Prakash in January 2017, a post for which Ms. Raju is a strong contender being the senior-most DGP.

The file contains details of promotion, increment and other service details of the head of the Internal Security Division. It had been sent to the Chief Secretary’s office by the central government after Ms. Raju was posted back in the State after a stint at the Centre. The file was supposed to be moved to the Accountant General’s office when it was reported missing.

The Home Department has written to the office of the Chief Secretary to take action against the officials concerned. The Chief Secretary had sought an explanation from the staff concerned. The staff, after searching the entire building, replied that they have neither seen the record nor found anything related to Ms. Raju.

Ms. Raju is a 1983 batch officer. She had been deputed to the Centre in 1993 and returned to the State in 2016.

When contacted, Ms. Raju refused to comment on this issue.