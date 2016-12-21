Seizure of new currency notes: Accused moves HC seeking bail

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by a businessman who is one among the persons arrested in connection with illegal exchange of new currency notes.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order on a petition filed by Chandrakanth Ramalingam, a resident of Bengaluru, while adjourning further hearing till next week. The court asked the counsel of the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to the CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor.

It was disclosed during recent raids conducted by the Income Tax Department that the petitioner was possessing Rs. 46 lakh, all in the denomination of Rs. 2,000.

The Special Court for CBI cases had last week denied bail to Mr. Ramalingam and had observed that more details could unravel about the conspiracy in the alleged illegal exchange of new currency notes with the help of officials of some banks as the investigation was under way.

However, the petitioner had claimed that provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be invoked against him as there was no demand or acceptance of money in the case and also because he was not a public servant. It was also claimed in the petition that he had, under the provisions of Income Tax Act, time till March 31, 2017 to explain the source of Rs. 46 lakh.

Pointing out that the High Court, in the case of Ibrahim Sherief, a civil works contractor who too has been arraigned as an accused in the case, had recently asked the CBI not to arrest Mr. Sherief if the latter cooperates with the investigation, the petitioner too sought a direction from the court to extend similar benefit to him.