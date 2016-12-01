Bengaluru

Seegehalli lake to get a facelift

A view of Seegehalli lake in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

Seegehalli lake, on the outskirts of the city flanking high-growth areas close to Whitefield, will get a fresh lease of life after citizens, corporates and NGOs got together for an initiative to revive the lake.

The nearly 31.25-acre lake, off the Bengaluru-Tirupathi Highway, is current fed through sewage and overflow from the K.R. Puram lake.

In the first phase, the multinational firm Dell EMC will fund, through Corporate Social Responsibility, the enhancement of biodiversity and community participation for the lake.

“We plan to plant medicinal plants and butterfly gardens all around the lake. Simultaneously, we will encourage school students and residents around the lake to beautify and clean the lake through shramdaan,” said Michael Manish, executive director of United Way Bangalore which is co-ordinating the effort. The next phase of the project will be to install an Sewage Treatment Plant entirely through CSR.

