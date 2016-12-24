Security guard fires at gang of robbers in ‘self-defence’, one killed

more-in

A security guard, posted at an under-construction building at Nagarabhavi II Stage, fired at a gang of three robbers who tried to steal electric wire, iron and other material from the site, killing one of them in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bettaswamy (25), who succumbed to a single gun shot wound on his chest fired from a close range.

The security guard, Mohan Kumar (28), hailing from Kodagu and working as a security guard for two years now, has claimed that he fired at the miscreant in self -defence, which the police probe has now verified.

No case has been booked against him.

“Why am a security guard if I cannot protect the site and fire in self- defence?” questioned Mr. Mohan Kumar, speaking to presspersons on Friday afternoon.

Mr. Mohan Kumar, is a security guard attached with the Veerabhadraswamy Security Services and has been posted at the under-construction building of JD(S) leader Javarayi Gowda for over two years now.

On Thursday night, Mr. Mohan Kumar was on night shift. Parashuram, another security guard, who was on day shift on Thursday, was also at the site. The two were sleeping in a room on the ground floor.

“At around 2.30 a.m., we heard the main door being broken open. Dogs also started to bark. As we rushed to the door, we found a gang of three robbers trying to make away with electric wire and iron rods stored in the hall. They attacked us with wooden planks. I threatened to fire at them with my gun ... one of them came charging at me with an iron rod forcing me to fire in self -defence,” Mr. Mohan Kumar said.

Police officers said that Mr. Mohan Kumar and Mr. Prashuram, who were at the site, not only called up the police immediately, but also shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injury later.

Kamakshipalya police have now booked a case of burglary and attempt to murder against the two unidentified robbers and are further probing the case.

“The security guard, Mr. Mohan Kumar, has only fired in self-defence and the weapon — a single barrelled rifle— is also a licenced one,” a senior police officer said.

Security at underconstruction buildings a concern

Security at under-construction buildings, especially those on the city’s outskirts, have become a major cause for concern and a safety risk during night time.

It can be recalled that in September 2014, two security guards — Uttappa Rai and Santosh — had opened fire at a gang of robbers at an under-construction layout in Chokkasandra near Hebbugodi and caught two of them. The same month, the security guard duo, had opened fire at gangs of robbers thrice, injuring two in the process in two separate incidents.

At the site in Nagarabhavi II Stage — where security guard Mohan Kumar opened fire on Friday morning killing one— there were at least three such robberies reported in the past one year. This forced the owner to arrange for armed security cover round-the-clock, senior police officers said.

Another officer added that there were organised gangs operating in the city targeting only construction sites, stealing copper and electric wires, steel and other material. “Some gangs are even equipped with mini lorries to make away with any material they can lay their hands on,” he said.