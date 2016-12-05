Security beefed up on Karnataka border

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that security has been beefed up in border areas of Karnataka- Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru city on Monday, Mr. Parameshwara said that KSRP platoons have been deployed to the border areas and forces have been deployed to areas with Tamil population.

He said Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka was in constant touch with the DGP of Tamilnadu.

Crackers banned

The sale and explosion of crackers has been banned in the State, including Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mandya, he said.

Speaking on Justice Sadashiva report on internal reservation among Schedule Castes, Mr. Parameshwara said it was before the government. He said being the member of State government he is committed to whatever decision the government takes on Sadashiva report.