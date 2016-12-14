Science exhibition at BIEC

more-in

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged teachers to work towards meeting challenges by providing age appropriate quality education. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Science Mathematics Environment Exhibition being held in the city.

He urged students to bring science out of the laboratories and to the people. “Science should not remain within the confines of a laboratory. It should be bought to the people and must help in making their daily life better and efficient with affordable technology,” he said.

The programme has exhibits by students from all across the country. It is open till December 19. The venue is the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road.