Schools’ safety measures to counter kidnapping sets off panic wave

Measures by managements of two schools, intended for the safety and security of students, have created a wave of panic among parents.

Parents have been instructed to safely hand over their children to the support staff when being dropped off and one school has restricted students from leaving the campus unless accompanied by parents or guardians.

Principals of two schools, Geetanjali Olympiad School in Kadabisanahalli and National Hill View Public School at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said that the measures were taken after reported attempts to kidnap children.

The measures have the police bemused as there have been no complaints about any attempted kidnapping.

Meanwhile, as the messages went viral on social media, frantic parents began contacting the schools for answers.

“Ever since the school sent us a circular the day before yesterday we have been stressed out. Normally our child returns from school alone, but now we are wondering if it is going to be safe,” said a parent of a child at Geetanjali Olympiad School.

A note issued to parents on Wednesday from the school advises them to be careful while dropping and picking kids outside the school campuses.

It read: “A parent has brought to our notice that an unexpected incident near the campus where an unidentified person tried to ban and take the child along with him/her.”

The school also advised parents to safely hand over the child to the support staff in the morning and that parents or guardians must escort children home in the evening.

“Henceforth, children, who are leaving on their own, will not be permitted to leave the campus without a parent or a guardian,” the alert stated.

The note also added that parents should compulsorily have an identity card and show it to the security or school staff on duty.

National Hill View Public School called for a parents meeting on Wednesday and informed them that students needed to be accompanied by an adult till the gate. The school reportedly was informed by one of its students that there was an attempt to kidnap him last week.

Do not panic: Police

Police authorities, however, are urging school managements not to panic. In fact, police officials point out that as per the Child Protection Policy for educational institutions, police officials are supposed to be contacted in case there is any safety concern.

Vineetha Anil, principal of Geetanjali Olympiad School said that they did not have clear evidence to tell the police and said that the message to parents was sent as a precautionary measure so that they were alert.