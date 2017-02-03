Sandalwood woes hog limelight at Biffes inauguration

Actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Ramesh during the inauguration of the Bengaluru International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 9th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) got off to a start on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, with the discussion focused almost solely on the problems faced by Kannada cinema.

While the inability of renowned film-maker Buddhadeb Dasgupta to make it to the event disappointed film enthusiasts, two representatives of the Kannada film industry focused all attention on demanding sops for Sandalwood.

S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, chairman of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and Sa. Ra. Govindu, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), highlighted the problems posed by multiplexes in the growth of Kannada cinema. Both demanded that the government bring out legislation to ensure multiplexes screen two Kannada films in prime time and put a cap on entry fee.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated the event, raised questions about the quality of Kannada cinema even as he promised all support to promote the industry. He sought to know the number of quality films among the 200-plus films that were produced the previous year. “It doesn’t augur well for the film industry if I speak about the quality. But compared to the films that were coming out earlier, the quality is dipping by the day,” he said.

Citing films such as Bangarada Manushya starring Rajkumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the KFCC has to think about the quality of the films being produced these days. “I have watched Bangarada Manushya five times. But such films have become scarce nowadays. Films with violence and dialogues with double meanings are hurting the feelings of people. It is the duty of all those concerned [about] cinema to consider the development seriously,” he said.

At the same time, Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed to Kannadigas to promote Kannada cinema by watching the films. “I am not saying they should not watch and appreciate other language films. They should give priority to their language films,” he said.

Because of tight security at the Vidhana Soudha and lack of parking space, public participation at the inauguration was thin.

History of cinema on Soudha pillars

The inauguration ceremony had a unique video-mapping show on the cinema.

The history of cinema, right from the Lumiere brothers to the recent Thithi of Raam Reddy, unfolded on the eight Corinthian pillars of the Vidhana Soudha and the screen behind.

La Vache (One Man and His Cow) by Algerian film-maker Mohamed Hamidi was screened for the audience as the inaugural film, and the response was enthusiastic.

With the 9th edition of Biffes up and running, 11 screens at PVR cinemas in Orion Mall, Bengaluru, and four screens at INOX cinemas, Mall of Mysore, Mysuru, will be screening over 240 films from as many as 60 countries till next Thursday.