Sandalwood smugglers strike again in Bangalore varsity

Miscreants have stolen over a dozen sandalwood trees at Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus in separate incidents over the past two months, allege university authorities. The latest case of theft is said to have taken place early on Tuesday morning. K. N. Ningegowda, Registrar (Administration), said that the stem of two sandalwood trees near the bio-park were stolen. “This is not the first incident ... at least 16 trees have been cut. We have lodged four different police complaints in this regard and want the police to ensure that they catch and penalise the culprits,” he said. Prof. Gowda said that it was difficult for security guards to keep a watch as several walkers come to the campus as early as 4.30 a.m. BU authorities feel that the “repeat” offenders have meticulously planned and are perhaps using electrical woodcutters. While the miscreants have stolen the stem, they have left behind the branches, Prof. Gowda said. University authorities said that past attempts to protect sandalwood trees at the campus by handing over the responsibility to another department has not been implemented.

Venkatachala V., a former student of the Jnana Bharathi campus, said that he first noticed the cut sandalwood trees when he was walking around the park. He said that they gave a representation to B. Thimme Gowda, Vice-Chancellor, to initiate steps to protect these trees. Police officers pointed out that the theft continue despite the police directing the varsity officials to beef up security measures after the first case was reported in October.

M. N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said that the police have taken up these cases for investigation.