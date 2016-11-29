Bengaluru

Saalumarada Thimmakka returns empty-handed

Saalumarada Thimmakka standing in queue to withdraw money in Canara Bank at Chikkabidarakallu in Nelamangala.   | Photo Credit: Handout E mail

more-in

Bengaluru: Environmentalist and centenarian Saalumarada Thimmakka also faced the heat of demonetisation on Tuesday. She waited for over an hour in a queue to withdraw cash but had to return empty-handed.

Ms. Thimmakka went to Canara Bank at Chikkabidarakallu in Nelamangala.

She, along with other people, expressed this dissatisfaction over the mismanagement, which prompted the jurisdictional Madanayakanahalli police to rush to the spot to pacify the crowd. The customers left after the bank staff promised to arrange cash on Wednesday.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2016 8:59:11 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Saalumarada-Thimmakka-returns-empty-handed/article16721270.ece

© The Hindu