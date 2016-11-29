Saalumarada Thimmakka returns empty-handed

Saalumarada Thimmakka standing in queue to withdraw money in Canara Bank at Chikkabidarakallu in Nelamangala. | Photo Credit: Handout E mail

Bengaluru: Environmentalist and centenarian Saalumarada Thimmakka also faced the heat of demonetisation on Tuesday. She waited for over an hour in a queue to withdraw cash but had to return empty-handed.

Ms. Thimmakka went to Canara Bank at Chikkabidarakallu in Nelamangala.

She, along with other people, expressed this dissatisfaction over the mismanagement, which prompted the jurisdictional Madanayakanahalli police to rush to the spot to pacify the crowd. The customers left after the bank staff promised to arrange cash on Wednesday.