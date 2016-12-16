STAMP to pursue last-mile connectivity solutions for metro stations

Though the BMTC initiated feeder services at several metro stations, not all of them worked. | Photo Credit: G_P_Sampath Kumar

BENGALURU: Private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and buses jostling for space outside Namma Metro stations is a sight people are familiar with in certain parts of the city. At the same time, regular users of the city’s newest mode of public transport also face the trouble of strategising their last mode of transport once off the metro. Addressing these issues is a new project that aims to find solutions for the citizens, by the citizens.

The Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP), an initiative of the World Resources Institute (WRI) India in collaboration with the Toyota Mobility Foundation, intends to adopt a participative approach to improving mobility and access at station areas. This means that the solutions will also come from the citizens in the neighbourhood where the station is located.

At the same time, the project promises to involve entrepreneurs who could pitch in with ideas.

“Bengaluru is investing $2 billion in building a 114 km metro system (in Phase 1 and 2) to provide a high quality Mass Transit System. Once completed, this system is expected to have more than 120 stations in the city. However, as Phase-1 nears completion, it is becoming evident that last-mile connectivity planning is essential. The STAMP program will focus on enabling efficient last-mile connectivity solutions along with safe and secure environments for all, to ensure high quality mass transit mobility solutions for the city,” said a statement from WRI.

Though the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) initiated feeder services at several metro stations, not all of them worked.

They will begin with three stations located in residential or commercial/industrial hubs. The project may see interactive workshops involving resident welfare associations and non-governmental organisations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola said the company would facilitate the project.