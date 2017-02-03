SSI up in arms after closure of plastic making units

more-in

Small-scale industries (SSI) are up in arms after the closure of three plastic manufacturing units in Kamakshipalya by civic body officials recently for allegedly violating the plastic ban.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) registered its displeasure during an interactive session with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman Lakshman, Additional Chief Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Ecology and Forests T.M. Vijaya Bhaskar and plastic manufacturers.

KASSIA members said the plastic ban order had been misinterpreted and misused by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to target their manufacturing units.

“These units do not manufacture plastic carry bags, but integral packaging products which are exempt from the ban. They entered factories and seized the products. The decision to close down the units must be revoked,” said Jayaramu, pollution control panel, KASSIA. The association believed that around 100 people had been rendered jobless due to this move.

While BBMP does not have the authority to close down industrial units in the city, even the KSPCB - which can suspend permissions for industries violating the ban - was reprimanded by the National Green Tribunal for cracking down on industries that use extrusion machines for other legal purposes.

Mr. Lakshman said that the Board will investigate into the matter. “The material will be checked and if found to be integral packaging product, the closure order would be revoked.”

He also said campaign to create awareness among BBMP officials about what is banned and what is not under the March 2016 notification would be conducted.