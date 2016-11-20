SHRC visits prison after rowdy beaten up by staff

more-in

A rowdy sheeter and seven of his associates, all lodged in Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, were allegedly beaten up by the prison staff following a clash between two rival groups.

The inmate, C.D. Narasimha, who has multiple cases against him, got into a verbal argument with another gang lodged in the prison over a trivial row on November 15. According to sources, before the argument could escalate into violence, the prison staff put Narasimha and his associates in a barrack and later allegedly assaulted them.

The incident came to light when Narasimha’s wife Sarojamma, who is seven months pregnant, visited the prison the next day and saw that her husband had been badly beaten. She filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission on November 17. Based on her complaint, a team of officials visited the prison and conducted a detailed probe.

Inquiries revealed that Narasimha had fractures on his limbs and bruises all over his body. His seven associates had also been badly beaten up. The inmates told SHRC officials that after the attack, they had not been provided with food or medicine.

Officials have recorded the statements of the inmates and issued notices to the Prison Department seeking an explanation on the matter. “The Prison Department’s work is to reform deviants. Using excessive force is a serious violation of human rights,” a senior officer said.

However, Director General of Prison Satyarayana Rao said that he was not aware of SHRC’s visit to the prison.