SBM head cashier booked for exchanging unaccounted money

A cashier of State Bank of Mysore in Chamrajnagar district has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly converting Rs. 1.51 crore of unaccounted money into new currencies.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI, Parashiva Murthy, who is a head cashier of SBM, Kollegal Branch, “entered into conspiracy with various private individuals and unknown public servants.”

Using his position as the custodian of currency chest of the branch, he exchanged demonetised notes “without following the procedure” and gave the valid currency notes of around Rs. 1.51 crore between November 10 and 13.

In return for the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, he gave legal tender notes of Rs. 100 across the cash counter without obtaining ID proof or any other approval. The demonetised currency notes were deposited into the currency chest to “disguise it as genuinely exchanged currency notes.”

The ACB office of the CBI in Bengaluru have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for criminal breach (Sections 120, 409) and cheating (Section 420), apart from Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.