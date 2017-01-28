S.M. Krishna decides to stay away from active politics

more-in

In a development that has taken the Congress by surprise, veteran leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has decided not to renew his primary membership of party and retire from active politics, apparently following him and other seniors being "sidelined" in the State Congress.

Former External Affairs Minister Krishna, who was in the Congress for the last five decades and served as the Governor of Maharashtra, said he would formally announce his decisions at a press conference at his residence on Sunday, refusing to comment further.

Sources in the ruling Congress here said Mr. Krishna has written to party president Sonia Gandhi, expressing his desire not to renew his party membership and stating he would retire from active politics.

Several Congress leaders expressed shock over Mr. Krishna’s decision to quit the party and retire from active politics and urged him to guide the the party as well as the government in the State.

The Congress had organised a function on Saturday opposing the demonetisation of the high value currencies by the Nanrendra Modi government, but Mr. Krishna did not attend the meeting.