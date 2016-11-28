Rush at banks on Monday

Staff of one bank transporting cash in an autorickshaw, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Even now, Rs. 500, Rs. 100 notes are hard to come by

Bengaluru: Most banks were buzzing on Monday with hundreds of customers, long queues and a waiting period to deposit or withdraw money. The banks had opened after a two-day break over the weekend.

A senior bank official attributed the rush on Monday to the weekend break. He expects the queues to become shorter from Tuesday. However, officials are taking several measures to cope with the rush anticipated from December 1, as several account holders, including pensioners, are expected to queue up to withdraw money.

At a Canara Bank outlet in Rajajinagar, Keshav Rao, a septuagenarian said that it would help if officials had separate counters for senior citizens or reserve certain days for them. “Standing in a queue every three days is not something we can afford,” he said.

The new Rs. 500 notes are still hard to come by. They are presently available only at State Bank of India and State Bank of Mysore branches and ATM kiosks. A senior banker of another nationalised bank said that other banks in the State are yet to get the new Rs. 500 notes.

Most ATM kiosks had run out of cash over the weekend. They were back to dispensing cash on Monday, but only the new Rs. 2,000 notes. Most did not have Rs. 100 notes either.

On Monday evening, an SBI ATM reportedly allowed withdrawal of Rs. 3,000 instead of the Rs. 2,000 limit. It was shut down soon.

A senior official from SBM said that over 1,100 of the 1,400 ATM in the State were recalibrated during the weekend and these are now dispensing Rs. 500 notes.

Official of a private bank said that recalibration of all ATMs may take another week.