Rs. 19.70 lakh was seized in Tumakuru

The car was parked behind Mirji petrol bunk in Tumakuru, on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: TH

Tumakuru: Rs. 19.70 lakh was seized by the police from a car, behind Mirji petrol bunk in Batawadi in Tumakuru on Friday evening.

The police said that Rs. 17.90 lakhs was in Rs. 2,000 denomination notes, Rs. 1 lakh in old Rs. 500 notes and Rs. 80,000 in Rs. 100 notes.

The police are questioning Jagadish, Venkataswamy, Senthil and Yuvaraja about the cash. Jagadish is the son is former Chikkaballapur MLA Muniappa.

The police were tipped off by some people who became suspicious about the activities of the four persons who had parked one car and were about to get into another.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manjunath, Circle Inspector Raghavendra and other police personnel seized the cash, the two cars and registered a case in Jayanagar police station.