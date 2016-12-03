Bengaluru

Rs. 10 lakh seized in Tumakuru

Money seized by Chikkanayakanahalli police, Tumakuru, on Saturday  

The police have seized Rs.10 lakh in Rs. 2000 and Rs.100 denomination notes, which were being carried in a four wheeler with no documents on Saturday in Chikkanayakanahalli police station limits of Tumakuru district.

Based on an information, the police nabbed Balraj of Kudur in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday with the money.

The police said the he was carrying 150 new Rs. 2000 notes and 7,000 notes of Rs. 100.

A case have been registered at the Chikkanayakanahalli police station.

