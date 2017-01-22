Rooftop solar power generation is up, but future uncertain

more-in

In the past year, the city’s rooftop solar power generation has jumped nearly fourfold. However, despite this apparently rapid response to the rooftop solar scheme, there is growing concern that it is on the verge of losing steam.

The city had generated barely 7.5 MW of power in 2015-16 through the much-publicised scheme. By the end of 2016 however, the number had jumped nearly fourfold — to more than 29.1 MW — making it a total of 36.7 MW generated through photovoltaic cells placed on rooftops in the city.

This number is bound to rise as nearly 1,000 applications are pending or unfulfilled. But while officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) say an additional 20 MW of solar power would be commissioned in the coming year, the numbers are likely to peter out under the current norms.

Lower returns

“What is being commissioned now [is based on] the power purchase agreements signed in 2014 and 2015. After the KERC (Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission) cut prices of solar (by over 25%), the number of applications has reduced drastically,” an official said.

Earlier, without subsidy, Bescom was to give ₹9.56 a unit. Now, as per the new agreements, it is ₹7.2. Lt. Col. Jacob Thomas, who set up a 13-kW solar installation at his home in J.P. Nagar just before the order was enforced, says, “The rate of return under the old agreement is around eight years. The new rate lower by more than ₹2 but the installation cost has not reduced. This will not make an investment like mine, touching over ₹12 lakh, viable.”

Apart from this, inherent problems in the policy are seeing many of the older agreements, particularly with domestic consumers, falling apart.

Badri Prasad of Jayanagar scrapped his rooftop solar plans when told that trees in the area would result in lower yield. Chandrashekar Shetty of Koramangala dropped his 10-kW proposal when the costs of setting up the solar panels, along with a battery setup and inverter, shot up.

Focusing on institutions

Hippu Salk Kristle Nathan, assistant professor with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), says the focus should be on getting institutions to adopt rooftop solar generation, instead of a generalised approach that also focuses on smaller domestic setups.

“Institutions have a conducive ecosystem — electricians, manpower for maintenance and supervising, cleaning, security, space for large photovoltaic installations. For smaller domestic users, it could be difficult considering the investment per kW is higher and maintenance is an issue,” he said.

Moreover, the financial burden becomes more manageable for institutions. A case in point is the 100-kW installation at NIAS, which cost the institute over ₹50 lakh (along with a subsidy of 30 per cent from the Union government). According to an analysis by Prof. Nathan and his colleague Anasuya Gangopadhyay — released during a recent workshop at the institute — the entire system will pay itself back within eight years. NIAS shaves its electricity bill by more than ₹60,000 a month and the unit is expected to run for 25 years.

“What is also not talked about in domestic users is ‘fading’. Residential areas can change drastically, and rooftops can be under shade from a neighbouring building. But in institutions, solar rooftops can be planned,” Prof. Nathan said.