Roads, footpaths is priority for citizens

The MyCityMyBudget initiative gives citizens an opportunity to suggest what needs to be included in the 2017 BBMP budget. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Bengaluru: Considering how much Bengalureans love to crib about traffic, it is not surprising that when inputs from citizens for the MyCityMyBudget initiative of NGO Janaagraha and the BBMP were collated on Monday, roads and footpaths topped the list.

The MyCityMyBudget initiative, launched on October 3, gave citizens an opportunity to give their suggestions on what they felt needs to be included in the 2017 BBMP budget. These suggestions are being analysed and a report will be presented to the civic body by the end of the week, said Sapna Karim from Janaagraha.

As many as 59,541 inputs were received. Of these, nearly 40,000 were collected through the two ‘Budget Buses’. “The Budget Bus went to all parts of the city to get responses, from IT parks to slums,” said Ms. Karim. The two buses travelled to 160 wards and had covered 1,560 km till Monday. Several workshops were held to collect the opinions of citizens.

Mayor G. Padmavathi and BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad had flagged off the Budget Bus on October 3.

“We will look into all the requests from the public and try to incorporate what is possible,” said Mayor G. Padmavathi. Inputs were collected across the city with the citizens being given an option to choose from 11 categories and 80 sub-categories.

Top inputs were given on: (%)

1. Maintenance of roads, footpaths (38)

2. Health and Sanitation (18)

3. Environment (12)

4. Crime and Safety (8)

5. Community Infrastructure (eg: Community Halls, Commercial Complexes, Libraries etc.) (6)

6. Public Transport (BMTC) (6)

7. Sewage and Storm Water Drains (5)

8. Water Supply and Services (4)

9. Electricity and Power Supply (2)